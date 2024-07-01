AP EAMCET 2024: MPC Stream Counselling Begins Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check List Of Documents Required

AP EAMCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has opened registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 on July 1. Candidates who meet the requirements can register for the AP EAMCET 2024 counselling by going to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The dates of the AP EAMCET exam were May 16–23. On June 11, the results of the AP EAPCET 2024 were released.

The deadline to register and pay the fee for AP EAMCET 2024 counselling is July 7. The online verification of documents and certificates is planned from July 4 to July 10, by the counselling schedule for the AP EAMCET 2024.

AP EAMCET 2024: Documents required

AP EAPCET-2024 Rank card.

AP EAPCET-2024 Hall Ticket.

Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent).

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

Transfer Certificate (T.C).

Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate.

EWS certificate valid for the year 2024-25 from MeeSeva/Gram Sachivalayam for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of Private candidates.

Residence Certificate: Proof of residence for the father/mother in Andhra Pradesh for 10 years, excluding any periods of employment outside Andhra Pradesh, issued by the Tahsildar.

Community Certificate: Integrated Community Certificate for BC/ST/SC (not OBC) issued by the competent authority.

Income Certificate: Income certificate of parents from all sources, issued on or after January 1, 2021, or a White Ration Card (with the candidate's name and either parent's name on it) for those claiming tuition fee reimbursement.

Local Status Certificate (if applicable): Candidates who migrated to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana between June 2, 2014, and June 1, 2024, are considered local candidates in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET 2024: Option after allotment

Freeze option: Selecting the "freeze" option indicates that the candidate is happy with the seat they were given during the current counselling round. They have no desire to take part in additional rounds or explore alternative seating arrangements. Candidates confirm their acceptance and lock in their preferred seat.

Float option: Selecting "float" allows candidates to accept the currently assigned seat while also indicating their willingness to be considered for higher-preference choices in future rounds of counselling. They might choose to take that seat if a better one becomes available in subsequent rounds.

Slide option: In addition to accepting the seat that is currently assigned, candidates can use the "slide" option to move up to a more desirable seat within the same institution in later rounds.

The AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment results will be announced on July 16. The dates of the AP EAMCET 2024 counselling indicate that candidates must report to the designated college between July 17 and July 22. The courses are expected to start on July 19.