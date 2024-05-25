AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 Challenge Facility Ends Today- Check Important Details Here

AP EAMCET 2024: The window to challenge the AP EAMCET 2024 answer key for agriculture and pharmacy exams will close today, May 25. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, which conducts the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), has invited candidates who appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy exams to raise objections against the preliminary answer key via the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/.

Candidates can follow these steps to challenge the AP EAMCET 2024 Answer Key:

- Visit the official AP EAMCET 2024 website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

- Click on the link labeled ‘master question papers with preliminary keys.’

- Select the session for which you appeared and download the corresponding PDF.

- Return to the homepage and click on the ‘key objections’ link.

- Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number.

- Click on ‘get details.’

- Submit your challenges and pay any applicable objection fee.

- Save the changes and take a screenshot for your records.

Subject experts will review the objections submitted by candidates. If any challenges are found to be valid, the preliminary answer keys will be revised accordingly for all students. Following this review process, the final answer key for AP EAMCET 2024 will be released.

In addition, candidates who appeared for the engineering exams of AP EAMCET 2024 have until tomorrow, May 26, to raise objections against the preliminary answer key. This deadline allows students to ensure the accuracy of their results by challenging any discrepancies they may find in the initial answer key.