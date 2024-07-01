AP ECET Counselling 2024: Web Options Entry Starts Today At ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Details Here

AP ECET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the process for web option entry for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 exam on July 1. Candidates who have registered for the AP ECET counselling 2024 can now visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in to participate. They can log in and make their choices for institutes and courses through this website. The seat allotment will be announced on 8 July 2024,and will be done based on the rank secured by the candidate, preference, and seat availability.

Candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to log in. After logging in, they can choose their preferred institute and course. During this period, candidates have the opportunity to finalize their choices by clicking on the "freeze" option. This option allows them to lock in their selections. However, if they click on the freeze option and later wish to make changes, they will be able to modify their web options on July 5, 2024.

AP ECET 2024: Steps for Web Option Entry

- Visit the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in

- Click on the "Web Options" link

- Enter AP ECET login credentials and submit

- Select desired college and course

- Download and print filled web options for future reference

Key Dates:

- Web Option Entry: July 1 to July 4, 2024

- Change of Options: July 5, 2024

- Seat Allotment: July 8, 2024

- Self-Reporting and Reporting at College: July 9 to July 15, 2024

- Commencement of Classwork: July 10, 2024

Candidates need to report online and at their chosen college between July 9 and July 15, 2024. Classes will start on July 10, 2024 according to the APSCHE