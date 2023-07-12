AP ECET Counselling Dates 2023 Registration Begins At ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Schedule And Other Details Here

AP ECET Counselling Dates 2023: The AP ECET Counselling 2023 will be conducted by the Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The dates have been set by the council and the department. According to the official notice, registration will begin on July 14, 2023 on the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates may apply for counselling until July 17, 2023.

The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2023 (DiplomaHolders in Pharmacy& Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths))are informed that a separate notification will be issued in due course of time.reads the statement on the official notice." official notice reads.Candidates who have qualified and are eligible for APECET-2023 (Diploma holders in all fields of engineering) have been notified to participate in web counselling for seats available in engineering colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (both university and private).

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Important Dates

cre Trending Stories

Registration (Candidate registration)- July 14 to 17

Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centres (HLCs)- July 17 to 20

Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates- July 19 to 21

Change of Options for the candidates- 22-Jul

Release of seat allotments- 25-Jul

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college- July 25 to 30

According to the notification, candidates in the OC/BC category must pay Rs.1200 and candidates in the SC/ST category must pay Rs.600 as processing fees for web counselling.