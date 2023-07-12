trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634510
AP ECET COUNSELLING 2023

AP ECET Counselling Dates 2023 Registration Begins At ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Schedule And Other Details Here

AP ECET Counselling Dates 2023: AP ECET Counselling Dates 2023: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will conduct web-based counselling for ECET AP qualified candidates, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

AP ECET Counselling Dates 2023: The AP ECET Counselling 2023 will be conducted by the Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The dates have been set by the council and the department. According to the official notice, registration will begin on July 14, 2023 on the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates may apply for counselling until July 17, 2023.

The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2023 (DiplomaHolders in Pharmacy& Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths))are informed that a separate notification will be issued in due course of time.reads the statement on the official notice." official notice reads.Candidates who have qualified and are eligible for APECET-2023 (Diploma holders in all fields of engineering) have been notified to participate in web counselling for seats available in engineering colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (both university and private).

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Important Dates


  • Registration (Candidate registration)- July 14 to 17
  • Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centres (HLCs)- July 17 to 20
  • Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates- July 19 to 21
  • Change of Options for the candidates- 22-Jul
  • Release of seat allotments- 25-Jul
  • Self-Reporting and Reporting at college- July 25 to 30

AP ECET 2023; direct link to download schedule here

According to the notification, candidates in the OC/BC category must pay Rs.1200 and candidates in the SC/ST category must pay Rs.600 as processing fees for web counselling.

