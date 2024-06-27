AP EdCET Results 2024 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP EdCET Results 2024: The AP EdCET Results have been released today, June 27, 2024, by Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. The results are available for download on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, for those who took the exam.The website now has the rank card and result available. Candidates must enter their hall ticket and registration number in order to download. Information like the candidate's name, roll number, sectional grades, total score, rank, and passing year will all be included on the rank card.

For all candidates to be eligible for the AP EdCET 2024, they must receive at least 37 percent of the total possible marks, with the exception of SC and ST candidates, who must receive 25 percent.

AP EdCET Results 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, official website.

2. Select the AP EDCET 2024 result from the homepage.

3. A fresh page will show up.

4. Type in your birthdate and hall ticket number.

5. The screen will show your AP EDCET 2024 rank card.

6. Download the document, then print it out for your records.



The exam was held on June 8, 2024, from 9 AM to 11 AM. The answer keys were made available on June 15, 2024, at 11 AM. The deadline for submitting objections was June 18, 2024, at 5 PM.