AP ICET 2023 Hall Ticket To Be Released On THIS DATE At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP ICET Hall Ticket 2023: The AP ICET 2023 Exam will be administered by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The AP ICET Hall Ticket will be available on the institute's official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, on May 20, 2023. The exam will be held on May 24 and 25, 2023, according to the program. Candidates who have registered for the exam will appear on both days in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

“Candidates will not be permitted to the exam hall after the scheduled time on the date of the entrance test. Candidates are advised to practice the mock tests placed on the website and familiarize themselves with the mode of attempting the online test.” reads the official notice.

AP ICET Hall Ticket 2023: Here's how to check result

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Then click on AP ICET 2023 Hall Ticket Link

Enter your registration number and date of birth and other details

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and keep a copy of the reference

The AP ICET The paper will be 150 minutes long and divided into three sections: Analytical Ability, Communication Ability, and Mathematical Ability. The paper is of 200 marks and has 200 questions.