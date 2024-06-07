AP PECET 2024 Registration Ends Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Register Here

AP PECET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2024 registration window will end today, June 7, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). In order to complete the registration process, individuals who have not yet done so must pay a late fee of Rs 500. The physical efficiency and game skill examinations for the AP PECET 2024 are set to start on June 25.

There is an extended registration period available until June 14 for those who miss the first registration deadline of today. Nevertheless, in addition to the standard application price, applicants will also be required to pay an extra Rs 1,000 late fee. With this extension, candidates will have one more chance to ensure a seat.

AP PECET 2024: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET.

On the homepage, select the "Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment" option.

Complete the required fields with caution.

Send in the application cost.

Click "Fill Application" after that.

Complete the required fields carefully.

Fill out the form, submit it, and print it out for your records.

Physical efficiency and skill assessments are part of the AP PECET 2024, and each exam is worth up to 100 marks. The purpose of the exams is to evaluate each candidate's athletic skills and physical capability.