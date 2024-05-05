AP POLYCET 2024 Final Answer Key Released At apsbtet.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP POLYCET 2024: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) issued the AP POLYCET Final Answer Key today, May 5, 2024. Students can obtain the answer key from the official website, apsbtet.ap.gov.in. The exam was held on April 27, 2024, for admission to various government/aided/private/II shift polytechnics in the state of Andhra Pradesh. SBTET released the provisional answer key on April 30, and concerns were accepted until May 4, 2024.

Results will be prepared using the final answer key. The results can be expected within the coming weeks, as the final answer key is already available.

The AP POLYCET exam was given in offline format and was totally objective. The paper contains 120 questions with four options for each subject and only one right answer. 50 problems in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 30 in Chemistry.

AP POLYCET 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, apsbtet.ap.gov.in.

2. Go to the notification area and choose the link that says "SBTET AP POLYCET-2024 - Final Key - Reg".

3. The final solution key pdf will appear on your laptop/screen.

4. Open the PDF and go through it.

Each question is worth one mark, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. The exam was scheduled for two hours. Candidates were expected to indicate the correct answer on the Optical indicate Reader (OMR) response sheet by darkening the relevant circle in Dark with a 2B pencil.