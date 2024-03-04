AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 Released At bse.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC admit card 2024 on its official website at bieap.apcfss.in. Exams are scheduled from March 18 to March 30, with around 6 lakh students appearing. Passing requires 35% marks, and 15 extra minutes will be given for reading the question paper. Regular students get their admit cards from school, while private candidates download them online. The hall ticket includes student details and the exam schedule, and both the hall ticket and school ID must be carried on exam days.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the name of the district, name of the school, candidate's name, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and download the AP SSC 2024 admit card.

Regular students will be able to collect their AP SSC hall tickets at their schools, but private applicants will need to download them online. This year, the board will conduct the SSC 2024 exams in a different format. For the first time, internal scores in Class 10 will be given no weightage. Physical and biological science tests for the general science subject will be held on separate days, each lasting two hours.