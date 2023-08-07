BHU UG Merit List 2023 Round 1 Released At bhuonline.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BHU UG Merit List 2023: The BHU UG Merit List 2023 for Round 1 admissions has been revealed. Candidates who applied for BHU UG Admissions 2023 will be able to view and download the Round 1 results on the university's official website, bhuonline.in. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Central Admission Committee has released the seat allocation list for the main campus and associated colleges. Candidates who have been assigned seats must pay the cost by August 8 at 5:59 p.m.

"First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list of the main campus paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on http://bhuonline.in. The fee deadline under the first list is 08.08.2023," BHU Tweeted.

BHU UG Merit List 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website- bhuonline.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the BHU UG Merit list link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter the asked credentials

5. Access the BHU UG Admission portal and check the allotment order

6. Download the same and take a print out for the future references

When the seat allotment results are announced, candidates must accept the offer of admission and pay the money by the deadline. If a student does not accept the offer, they will be denied admission. BHU UG Admissions 2023 will take place in multiple rounds, including normal and mop-up rounds.