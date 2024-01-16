BPSC 68th Final Result 2023 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

BPSC 68th Final Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission, or BPSC, announced the BPSC 68th Final Result 2023 on January 15, 2024. Candidates who took the Bihar 68th Combined Competitive Examination can now see their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 857 individuals were deemed successful in the main examination and invited to the interview stage, which took place from January 8 to 15, 2024. The preliminary and main (written) examination results of 05 candidates who participated in the interview (277457, 365502, 428421, 457152, and 505025) have been annulled.

BPSC 68th Final Result 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click the link on the homepage that says "Final Results: 68th Combined Competitive Examination."

The PDF of the Bihar 68th Final Result will be shown on the screen.

Save the file and print it for future reference.

According to the combined sequential merit list prepared in accordance with their order of preference for the state cadre/services, their suitability for the selected service, and the availability of reservation roster wise vacant posts, the following 322 vacancies have been selected out of a total of 324.