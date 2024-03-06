BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the question paper and answer key for the Block Agriculture Officer today, March 5. Candidates who took the recruitment examination can obtain the BPSC BAO answer key 2024 from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC BAO competitive test was held on March 1–March 4, 2024. The exam was held to fill vacant positions in the BPSC's agriculture department.

The question paper contains full information on the exam format, maximum marks, and questions asked during the exam. To get the BPSC BAO 2024 answer key, candidates must provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates who took the exam can now check the provisional answer key for all of the papers, including General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agronomy - I, Agronomy - II, Agriculture Engineering - I, Agriculture Engineering - II, Plant Protection - I, and Plant Protection - II, on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

The official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission is www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, search for where BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024 is mentioned and click on the link.

To login, enter your BPSC BAO ID and date of birth.

The BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the BPSC BAO Answer Key 2024 for future reference and check your answers.

Candidates can utilise the BPSC BAO provisional answer key to compute their exam marks. The final answer key will be provided following an assessment of the candidates' objections to the provisional answer key.