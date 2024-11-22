BSE Odisha TET Results 2024 Released At bseodisha.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BSE Odisha TET Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, announced the OTET Result 2024 on November 22, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can view their results on the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in. The OMR sheet, digitized Odisha TET certificate, and scoring key have also been published and can be accessed on the same website. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), organized by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, assesses candidates' eligibility for teaching positions in government, private aided, and private unaided schools for Classes I to VIII in the state. While passing the OTET is a key requirement for teacher recruitment, it does not guarantee a teaching appointment. Admit cards for the exam were issued on August 12, 2024.

The eligibility criteria for this examination require candidates in the General category to have at least 60 percent, while candidates from Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Social and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) need to have a minimum of 50 percent.

BSE Odisha TET Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link labeled "RESULT OF ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2024."

Enter your Roll Number and Mobile Number to log in.

Submit the details to view your OTET 2024 score.

Review your result and download it for future reference.

BSE Odisha TET Results 2024: Exam Structure

Paper I: Covers topics such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics.

Paper II: Includes Child Development and Pedagogy along with Language I.

Qualifying for the OTET is an important step for aspiring teachers, as it makes them eligible for various teaching positions in schools across Odisha. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website or reach out to the BSE Odisha helpline for any further updates or inquiries.