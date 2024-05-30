Advertisement
RBSE 5TH RESULT 2024

RBSE Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Result Declared At rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Result 2024: The overall pass percentage of Rajasthan Board Class 8 is 95.72% , scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RBSE Result 2024: The Rajasthan Department of Education (DoE) released the Rajasthan Board Class 8th results for 2024 at 3 p.m. today. Candidates who took the exam and want to check their results can go to the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can view their results once they are announced by entering their login information, which includes their registration number, hall ticket number, district, and class name.

Rajasthan Class 8 final exams were held in separate sessions from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The exam began on March 28 and concluded on April 4. Around 27 lakh students took this year's Class 5 and 8 final exams in Rajasthan. There are around 14 lakh Class 5 students and 13 lakh Class 8 students.

RBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
  • Visit the Class 8th exam page.
  • Go to the Class 8 results page.
  • Enter your login information and submit.
  • The results will be presented on the next page.
  • Download the page and take a printout of the results for future purposes.

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024; direct link to download here

The total pass percentage for Rajasthan Board Class 8 is 95.72 percent.

