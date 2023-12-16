BSEB Bihar Board Date Sheet 2024 Released For Class 9th, 11th At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Steps To Download Time Table Here

BSEB Datesheet 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the examination schedules for classes 9 and 11. Students preparing for the upcoming exams can view and download the timetable from the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Class 9 and 11 exams for 2024 are slated to commence on December 26, 2023. Class 9 examinations will occur in two sessions, running from 9:30 am to 11 am and from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Simultaneously, Class 11 exams will take place in two shifts from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

BSEB Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, BSEB Class 9 or Class 11 date sheet 2024.

Step 3: A PDF will open on the screen, check exam dates.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take its printout for further use.

BSEB Inter Exams 2024

The BSEB Inter Annual Examination 2024 is set to transpire in two shifts from February 1 to February 12, 2024. The morning session will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 02:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Additionally, the Intermediate Annual (Practical) Exam is scheduled between January 10 and January 20, 2024. The Matric Annual Examination, 2024, will span two shifts from February 15 to February 23, 2024.