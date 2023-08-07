bseodisha.ac.in, Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2023: Class 10th Result Released At bseodisha.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2023: The Class 10th supplementary result has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education Odisha, or BSE Odisha. The supplementary results were made available today, August 7, 2023, on the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates must enter their roll numbers or names in order to access and download the BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 extra results.

Students who failed one or two topics in their Class 10 board exams were not eligible to enroll for the Odisha 10th supplemental test 2023. BSE Odisha revealed the results this year on May 18, 2023. The overall pass rate was 96.40%. The pass rate for male candidates is 95.75 percent, while it is 97.05 percent for female candidates.

Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the BSE Odisha website bseodisha.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the designated link

3. Check the BSE HSC result using the roll numbers specified on the admit card

4. The result will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

Odisha HSC Supplementary Results 2023: Here's how to check via SMS

Students should check their phone's message box. Send the message "ORIO" to 5676750.The BSE Odisha 2023 result will be delivered to the same mobile number.

BSE Odisha held Matric SA2 exams for 5.32 lakh students from March 10 to 17, 2023. This year, 4,158 pupils received scores higher than 90%, 9,838 received A2 grades, and 7,567 received A3 grades.