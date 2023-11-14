CAT 2023 official mock test released at iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

IIM (Indian Institute of Management) has released the CAT (Common Entrance Test) 2023 official mock test on their official website. Candidates who have applied for the CAT entrance exam can visit the IIM official website and download it.



With the help of mock tests, candidates can test their speed and accuracy in an actual test-like environment. Which can benefit candidates in understanding the nature of paper.



As the test has been designed to test the candidate's exam skills, it does not necessarily mean that the same question will be asked in CAT 2023.



According to the notice present on the official website, the mock test contains select questions from the previous year's question paper. The target is to give candidates a familiar look at the exam with the different types of question papers asked in MCQs and non-MCQs. The objective of this mock test is not to disclose the exam pattern, and the actual exam may or may not contain similar types of questions.

CAT 2023 Mock Test: Steps to Apply

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the CAT exam or the organizing body.

Login or Registration: If you already have an account, log in using your credentials. If not, you may need to register for an account.

Navigate to Mock Tests Section: Look for a section related to mock tests or practice exams on the website.

Select the CAT 2023 Mock Test: Find the specific CAT 2023 mock test link and click on it.

Follow Instructions: Once on the mock test page, carefully read and follow any instructions provided. This may include technical requirements, exam duration, and other important information.

Start the Test: Begin the mock test as instructed. Ensure that you manage your time effectively, as the CAT exam is known for its strict time limits.

Review and Analyze: After completing the mock test, review your answers and analyze your performance. Many platforms provide detailed feedback on your strengths and weaknesses.

CAT 2023 Mock Test Direct Link

The mock test is a total of 120 minutes, which is divided into three slots of 40 minutes for all three sections.



The main exam will also have 120 minutes divided into the same three slots of 40 minutes for all three sections and an additional 40 minutes for PWD candidates.



Separate CAT mock test links have been provided to the PwD and non-PwD candidates.

The CAT 2023 The eligible dates for the IIM admissions are scheduled for November 26, 2023