CBSE 10th English Term 1 Exam 2021: Full marks for Controversial passage & Key Takeaways for Term 2

CBSE class 10th English Language and Literature exam was conducted on 11th December 2021. And in this exam, one comprehension passage was not as per the CBSE guidelines.

As soon as the exam was over, CBSE has received several feedbacks from various stakeholders about this discrepancy.

To remove the confusion regarding the marking of the particular comprehension passage, CBSE has released a circular on 13th December 2021.

This circular has clarified the marking criteria for the comprehension passage.

Below are the major takeaways from the circular released.

What was the problem?

Passage number 1 of the English Language and Literature paper held on 11th December 2021 was not as per the guidelines of the board about the setting of the question paper.

This problem was informed by various stakeholders and the feedback given to the CBSE.

How did the problem got resolved?

The problem of this mismatch of guidelines in the question paper was addressed by a committee of subject experts.

In this meeting, the experts have decided to drop passage number 1 and its accompanying questions of the question papers with series JSK/1.

How the marks will be awarded?

The committee of experts has decided to award full marks for this passage to all the students.

To make sure that uniformity is maintained, they have also decided that no matter which set did the student got. Every student will get full marks for passage number 1.

Final Thoughts

This circular has come as a sigh of relief for all the students of CBSE who have appeared in class 10th English Language and Literature exam.

