CBSE CTET REGISTRATION 2024

CBSE СТЕТ 2024 Application Last Date Today At ctet.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

CBSE CTET 2024: CTET application deadline is today, April 5. Those who want to apply for the CTET 2024 July exam can visit the official website-ctet.nic.in and submit the application form, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
CBSE CTET 2024: CTET 2024 application deadline is today, April 5. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extended the CTET application deadline due to the number of applicants. The extended window will close today at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to apply for the CTET 2024 July exam should go to the official website, ctet.nic.in, and complete the application form. CBSE conducts two CTET papers. Paper 1 serves as the eligibility criteria for teaching classes 1 through 5, whereas Paper 2 evaluates eligibility to teach classes 6 through 8.

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website (ctet.nic.in).

2. Click the CBSE CTET July application link and register (if you haven't already).

3. Log in with the requested credentials and enter the CTET portal.

4. Check the CTET application form and fill out the details.

5. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

6. Print out for future reference. 

Candidates applying for the CTET 2024 exam must pay Rs 1000 for paper 1 or 2 and Rs 1200 for both papers as an application fee. The fee for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Persons is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

