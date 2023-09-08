CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key, Result To Be OUT Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Date, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CBSE CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 answer key. All those who appeared in the CBSE CTET 2023 exam will be able to check the answer keys from the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 was conducted on August 20 at various exam centres. According to the reports board will soon release the provisional answer keys this week, September 10. However official date is yet to be out.

The CTET June 2023 answer key will be released separately for both papers 1 and 2. Along with the answer key, CBSE will also upload the CTET 2023 response sheet. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the CTET answer key 2023. The CTET 2023 provisional answer key challenge window will be made available for a certain time period only. To raise objections to the CTET June 2023 answer key, candidates will have to pay a challenging fee of Rs.1000 per question.

CTET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the CTET official website - ctet.nic.in.

- Next, click the CTET answer key 2023 download link

- Enter the login credentials.

- The CTET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

- Check and download the CTET answer key 2023 as a pdf file.

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Here's How To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website and wait for the homepage.

- Click on the CTET Scorecard 2023 link.

- Enter Application Number, Password and Click on View Result.

- Check marks on this page and then download the scorecard.

- Verify the details mentioned on it and then take a print out.

CTET Exam 2023: Total Candidates

According to the data shared by the board, a total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2 wherein around 80 percent candidates appeared. This year, the entrance exam was held at 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.