CBSE CTET 2023 July Session Application Begins On ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 July notification. Interested candidates can check and download the official notification from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 27, 2023

Last date to apply for CTET 2023 July session: May 25, 2023

CTET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the CTET 2023 July session must have a Diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed. with passing marks from a recognized institute.

Candidates who wish to be eligible to teach classes 1st to 5th will be required to apply for Paper 1 while for classes 6th to 8th, candidates will have to apply for Paper 2.

CTET 2023: CTET 2023 Official Notification

CTET 2023: Application Fee For July Session

Category Only Paper - I or II Both Paper - I and II General/OBC(NCL) 1000 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person 500 600

CTET 2023: Here's How To Apply for July Session

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click the "new user registration" button and fill in your details.

Step 3: Now log in with computer-generated ID and password

CTET 2023: Direct Link To Apply For July Session

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the CTET 2023 application form and download

Step 6: take a printout of the CTET 2023 application form for future reference

CTET 2023 Exam Date

CBSE will conduct online exams in July and August 2023 for Paper I and Paper 2. The exam will be conducted in two shits from 09:30 am to 12:00 Noon and from 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm.