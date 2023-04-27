topStoriesenglish2600040
NewsEducation
CTET 2023

CBSE CTET 2023 July Session Application Begins On ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

Candidates can now apply for CTET 2023 July Session on the official website - ctet.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE CTET 2023 July Session Application Begins On ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 July notification. Interested candidates can check and download the official notification from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 27, 2023
Last date to apply for CTET 2023 July session: May 25, 2023

CTET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the CTET 2023 July session must have a Diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed. with passing marks from a recognized institute.
Candidates who wish to be eligible to teach classes 1st to 5th will be required to apply for Paper 1 while for classes 6th to 8th, candidates will have to apply for Paper 2.
CTET 2023: CTET 2023 Official Notification

CTET 2023: Application Fee For July Session

Category Only Paper - I or II Both Paper - I and II
General/OBC(NCL) 1000 1200
SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person 500 600

CTET 2023: Here's How To Apply for July Session

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click the "new user registration" button and fill in your details.

Step 3: Now log in with computer-generated ID and password

CTET 2023: Direct Link To Apply For July Session

Step 4:  Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5:  Submit the CTET 2023 application form and download

Step 6: take a printout of the CTET 2023 application form for future reference

CTET 2023 Exam Date

CBSE will conduct online exams in July and August 2023 for Paper I  and Paper 2. The exam will be conducted in two shits from 09:30 am to 12:00 Noon and from 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?