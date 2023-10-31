CBSE Practical Exam Class 10, 12th Date Sheet 2024 Released At cbse.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

CBSE 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will commence on January 1, 2024. A complete date sheet with subject specific dates is awaited. Candidates who have registered for the CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be able to get the practical date sheet through the official website, cbse.gov.in, or through their individual institutions. CBSE holds practical tests before theory exams, and students are required to present their designed projects, assignments, and other internal assessment projects on time, according to the board's bye-laws/scheme.

CBSE 2024: Here’s how to download date sheet

1. Visit the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the "Examination" section of the homepage and click it.

3. Look for a link to the date sheet within the "Examination" section. Please follow this link.

4. The date sheet will appear in PDF format on your screen.

5. Download the datasheet for future reference.

CBSE holds practical exams for Class 11 and Class 12 for 30 marks. However, grades differ from subject to subject. CBSE had previously announced practical exam dates for winter-bound schools. The CBSE class 10, 12 practical test 2024 for winter-bound schools will begin on November 14, 2023 and will run until December 14, 2023, according to the board's date sheet. CBSE Board Exams 2024 for grades 10th and 12th will commence on February 15.