Chandigarh NMMS Result 2023 Declared At scertchd.edu.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

NMMS Result 2023: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the results for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Chandigarh examination of 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can view their roll number results and the list of selected candidates on the official website, scertchd.edu.in. A total of 85 students have been chosen for the scholarship program, and the list includes details such as student names, roll numbers, father’s names, categories, genders, disabilities, MAT marks, SAT marks, and total marks.

NMMS Chandigarh Result 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, scertchd.edu.in

- Navigate to the announcements tab and opt for results

- Locate and click on “Result of National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination Result- 2023”

- Choose between the roll number wise result or the list of selected students

- A PDF document will appear on the screen

- Download the PDF for future reference

The answer key for the Chandigarh NMMS 2023 was released on November 13, allowing candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key until November 19. The NMMS Chandigarh exam took place on November 8 with the aim of granting 85 scholarships to deserving students. The examination comprised two papers – the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), each containing 90 questions worth one mark each.

In order to pass the exam, students must secure at least 40 percent marks in aggregate (32% for SC, ST). Under the scholarship program, selected Class 8 students will receive Rs 12,000 per annum from Class 9 to 12.