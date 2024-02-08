trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719164
CHANDIGARH PGT ADMIT CARD 2024

Chandigarh PGT Admit Card 2024 Released At nitchd.info- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Chandigarh PGT Admit Card 2024: The recruitment drive intends to fill 98 postgraduate and school lectures. Exams will begin on February 10 and continue through February 13, scroll down for more details.

 

Chandigarh PGT Admit Card 2024: The Chandigarh PGT has released the admit card to recruit 98 postgraduate teachers (PGT) and school lecturers. Candidates can verify their admit card online at nltchd.info. Candidates should visit the website regularly to acquire the address of their tier examination centre. Candidates must download two distinct admit cards; separate roll numbers are issued for Parts A and B.

During the selection process, candidates can express their concerns by providing the written test answer key. The merit list is selected by a combination of age, seniority, B.E. scores, and written test results. Selected candidates have their original documentation and eligibility requirements reviewed.

Chandigarh PGT Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website, nltchd.info.

2. Fill out the form and click the create button.

3. Download it for future use.

Chandigarh PGT 2024; direct link to download  Part A Admit Card

Chandigarh PGT 2024; direct link to download Part B Admit Card

Candidates selected for document examination in the first round equal the number of positions by three. The final merit list takes into account both eligibility verification and the combined scores from the Objective Type Test (Parts A and B). Provisional appointment letters are sent out once all documentation and eligibility requirements, including ICT skill training certifications, have been confirmed.

