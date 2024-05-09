Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024: CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Declared At results.cg.nic.in- Check Toppers’ List Here

CGBSE Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the Class 10 and 12 results today, May 9, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. Students who took the exams can view their Chhattisgarh Board Results 2024 on cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. The Higher Secondary Certificate exams and the Class 10 or high school certificate exams were both held in March 2024. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination lasted longer, from March 1 to 23, than the Class 10 exam, which ran from March 2 to 21. Both exams were conducted in the morning session, between 9:15 AM and 12:15 PM.

CGBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the CGBSE Class 10, 12 result link provided on the website.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the security captcha.

Step 4: View and download CGBSE 10th and 12th results for future reference.

CGBSE Result 2024: Class 10th topper’s list

1. Simran Shabba- 99.50%

2. Honisha- 98.83%

3. Shreyansh Kumar- 98.33%

4. Rahul Ganjeer- 98.17%

4. Dolly Sahu- 98.17%

4. Anshika Singh- 98.17%

4. Arpita Shailee Kujur- 98.17%

CGBSE Result 2024: Class 12th toppers list

1 Mahek Agrawal- 97.40%

2 Kopal Ambast- 97.00%

3 Preeti- 96.80%

3 Ayushi Gupta- 96.80%

4 Sameer Kumar- 96.60%

This year, the pass percentage climbed to 87.04% for Class 12 and 75.64% for Class 10.