CHSE Board Exam 2025: Odisha Plus 2 Exam Datesheet Released At chseodisha.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Schedule Here

CHSE Board Exam 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha CHSE 12th timetable for 2025. Students appearing for the Odisha Class 12 board exams can check and download the Odisha CHSE Date Sheet 2025 from chseodisha.nic.in. As per the Odisha CHSE Date Sheet 2025, the Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. The board has announced the exam dates for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, with exams scheduled in the morning shift, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

In addition to the Odisha CHSE 2025 theory exam timetable, the board has also released the schedule for the Annual HS Internal Assessment (Regular)/Project (Regular & Ex-Regular) and the Annual H.S Practical Regular & Ex-Regular Examinations 2025. According to the schedule, the Odisha 12th practical exams for the HS Internal Assessment (Regular)/Project (Regular & Ex-Regular) will be held from December 23 to 30, 2024. The Annual H.S Practical Regular & Ex-Regular Examinations 2025 will be conducted from January 2 to January 12, 2025.

CHSE Board Exam 2025: Steps to download schedule here

Go to the official CHSE Odisha website.

Click on the link titled Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2025.pdf.

The timetable PDF will open on your screen.

Download the PDF for future reference.

The official notification states that the internal assessments and project examinations, including both practical and theory components, will proceed as scheduled, even if any exam dates are declared as holidays. Candidates are strongly encouraged to arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. They must enter the examination hall no later than 15 minutes before the exam begins to ensure sufficient time to settle into their assigned seats.

All regular candidates (registered in 2023) and ex-regular candidates (registered up to 2022) are required to appear for the 2025 examinations based on the syllabus and pattern specified in CHSE Notification No.-Aco/09/2024/1074 dated 20.08.2024. Distance Education (OD) students will take their exams in a single sitting on the designated dates for the Arts and Commerce streams, followed by their respective subjects (papers).