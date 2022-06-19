Orissa Board of secondary Class 12 examination results: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha will release the results for the class 12 board examination 2022 soon. According to the latest reports, the evaluation process for the class 12 board exam papers is likely to conclude in a day or two and the results will be issued on the official website soon after. If local media reports are to be considered, the evaluation and marking process for class 12 answer scripts will be concluded by June 2022 and the results can be expected within a week. The results will be uploaded to the official website and students can check their marks online.

Based on the latest information the Orissa Board of secondary Class 12 examination results is likely to be released in the first week of July. However, an official announcement will be made by the council through its official website - chseodisha.nic.in once the evaluation of the Odisha Plus 2 Exams is concluded and the work towards the publication of the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 begins.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

The council began the evaluation process for the Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022 on June 2. CHSE Odisha conducted the evaluation in two phases. The first phase took place from June 2 to June 12, 2022. The second phase began on June 13, 2022, and is expected to conclude on June 22, 2022.

The evaluation of the papers was done in two modes – offline and offline. Offline evaluation is being conducted in 64 centres whereas online evaluation is being conducted in 37 centres in the state, as per TOI.

CHSE Odisha Exams 2022 for Class 12th were held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. However, CHSE Odisha had postponed the May 31 Exams for Mathematics, Home Science and BFC Biology and rescheduled these exams for June 4, 2022 due to the Brajrajnagar bypolls conducted in the state.