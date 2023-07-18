COMEDK Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today At comedk.org- Steps To Check Here

COMEDK Counselling 2023: COMEDK, the Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, will announce the seat assignment results today, July 18, 2023. The results will be available at 2 p.m., as planned. Students will be able to download the list once it is published on the official website, comedk.org. Counselling is provided to all students who qualified for the undergraduate common entrance exam. On July 14, 2023, the mock allotment was made public.

Candidates were given the option to change/edit choices in a choice filling form (after validating mock allotment results, candidates can edit/reorder/delete/add preferences) between July 14, 2023 2 PM and July 16, 2023.

COMEDK Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1- Visit the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, comedk.org

Step 2- Navigate towards COMEDK login link or check latest announcements

Step 3- Enter the login credentials like date of birth and registration number.

Step 4- Check the Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023

COMEDK Counselling 2023: Documents required

Proof of the candidate’s birthdate.

Class 12, PUC or equivalent grade sheet. (The official statement advised against cropping the top and bottom of the marks sheet when submitting)

SC, ST, OBC certificate (If applicable).

Domicile certificate.

Improvement / supplementary mark sheet or any other similar document.

COMEDK admit card information of 12/2nd PUC/Equivalent exam.

Candidates should be aware that this schedule is subject to change, and if extra rounds are required due to seat availability, the consortium will release a new schedule for the new round. The seat allotment results will be made available to registered applicants.