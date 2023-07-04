trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630379
CSAB NEUT 2023

CSAB NEUT 2023 Last Date Today At csab.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

CSAB NEUT 2023: Interested candidates who wish to register for the CSAB NEUT counselling, can apply now on the official website - csab.nic.in. The round 1 seat allotment will be declared on July 18, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CSAB NEUT 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, will close registration for CSAB NEUT 2023 today, July 3, 2023, as the deadline to apply is today. Students who wish to apply should do so as soon as possible, before 5 p.m., on the official website csab.nic.in.

Verification of documents, including residence and category certificates, by NERIST and the DTES of various Northeastern States/UTs, response by candidate to question (if required), and registration finalization must be completed between June 27, 2023 and July 7, 2023 till 5 PM.

CSAB NEUT 2023: Steps to apply here


1. Visit the official website - csab.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads " Registration for CSAB-NEUT Engineering & Architecture Counselling 2023" and "Registration for CSAB-NEUT Pharmacy Counselling 2023".

3. Enter your login credentials and fill out the application form.

4. Upload all your necessary documents and click on submit.

5. Download the form and keep a copy for future references

CSAB NEUT 2023; direct link here

Candidates must make their selections between June 27, 2023 and July 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. The first round of seat allocations will be made available on July 18, 2023. There is no timetable for the publication of the seat allotment

 

 

