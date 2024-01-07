CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the period for challenging the provisional answer key of the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) for December 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who participated in the CSIR UGC NET exam on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, can access the answer key and raise objections on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the challenge window and enter application number and date of birth.

- Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the answer keys.

- Now, select the “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key” link.

- Question IDs in sequential order will be displayed.

- If you wish to challenge the option, select one or more of the Option IDs given

- in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

- Upload the supporting documents and save your claim.

- Pay the objection fees for each question challenged.

- Submit and save the confirmation page.

According to the NTA, a total of 2,19,146 students took part in the computer-based test (CBT) for the CSIR UGC NET exam across 356 exam centers in 176 cities. The NTA has provided the question paper and response sheets of the candidates on the official website. The deadline for submitting objections against the answer key is approaching, and a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 is applicable for each challenged question. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam aims to assess eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship (LS) or assistant professor roles.