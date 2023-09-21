CTET Result 2023 Likely To Be OUT This Week, Final Answer Key To Be Released SOON At ctet.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

CBSE CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in the process of releasing the CTET 2023 final answer key and results, which can be accessed at ctet.nic.in. On September 15, CBSE initially made available the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 along with candidates' response sheets. Candidates were given the opportunity to submit objections regarding the answer key until September 19. Subsequently, CBSE will create the final answer key for CTET 2023 following a thorough review of objections raised by experts. While there are reports suggesting that the CBSE CTET result will be announced on September 24, an official confirmation of the date is still pending.

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Here's How To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website and wait for the homepage.

- Click on the CTET Scorecard 2023 link.

- Enter Application Number, Password and Click on View Result.

- Check marks on this page and then download the scorecard.

- Verify the details mentioned on it and then take a print out.

CTET Answer Key 2023

In addition to the CTET answer key, CBSE has also provided individual scanned OMR answer sheets for candidates. The CBSE Board administered the exam on August 20 in two shifts, with 15,01,719 candidates participating in paper 1 and 14,02,184 candidates taking paper 2.

CTET Exam 2023: Total Candidates

According to the data shared by the board, a total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2 wherein around 80 percent candidates appeared. This year, the entrance exam was held at 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.