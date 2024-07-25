CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024, today, July 25. Candidates can view and download the answer key from the official CUET UG website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. To access the answer key, candidates will need their application number and date of birth.

This year, the CUET UG was conducted in a hybrid mode, combining Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and Pen & Paper formats. The exams took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, with test centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. Nearly 13 lakh candidates participated in this session. The CUET UG exam covered a total of 61 subjects, including 33 languages, 27 domain subjects, and a general test. Candidates were permitted to take up to six test papers, which could include 4 or 5 domain subjects along with the general test and 1 or 2 languages. Scoring for the exam awards five marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Unattended questions receive a score of zero.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Answer Keys of CUET(UG)-2024 for OMR Based Test."

The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Review and download the document.

Print a copy for future reference.

CUET UG 2024: Last year trends

Last year, the CUET UG provisional answer key was initially released on June 29, followed by an updated version on July 3, which saw 333 questions dropped. Another set of answer keys was released in the second week of July, with 411 questions dropped. The CUET UG exam was conducted from May 21 to June 17, and the results were announced on July 15.