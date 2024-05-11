CUET UG 2024: NTA To Release Admit Card Soon At exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/- Check Important Details Here

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET UG 2024 Admit Card soon. Students can access their NTA CUET UG admit card 2024 on the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will take place on May 15, 16, 17, and May 18, 2024, across 380 cities in India and 26 cities abroad, in both pen and paper modes. To download their CUET hall ticket, candidates will need their Application number and Date of Birth. The NTA will conduct CUET (UG) – 2024 in a hybrid mode, combining Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper mode, for approximately 13.48 lakh candidates at various Examination Centers across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the city slips for May 15, 16, 17, and 18. Candidates should be aware that the city intimation slips for the 21, 22, 24, and other exam dates will be issued later.

CUET UG 2024: Steps To Download Here

• Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

• Choose the tab labelled "CUET 2024 admit card."

• Enter your login info.

• This displays the CUET UG 2024 admit card on the screen.

• Verify the details on the admit card.

CUET UG 2024: Total Number Of Registrations

The CUET UG 2024 admit card will be available soon at exams.nta.ac.in, according to the NTA. The NTA has enrolled a total of 13.4 lakh candidates for CUET UG 2024. There are fewer this year than last year. The NTA announced 14.9 lakh CUET UG registrations for 2023.