TS EDCET RESULT 2023

edcet.tsche.ac.in, TS EdCET Result 2023 Released At edcet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

TS EdCET Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE and Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda have declared the EdCET Result 2023 today, June 12, 2023, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS EdCET Result 2023: The results of the 2023 Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, or TS EdCET, have been made public. Today, June 12, 2023, the EdCET Result 2023 has been released by the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Students can access the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in, to view their TS EdCET results.

On May 18, 2023, Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda administered the TS EDCET 2023. The identical findings were released today, June 12, 2023, at 4 PM.

TS EdCET Result 2023: Here's how to check scores

1. Visit the official website-edcet.tsche.ac.in 2.

On the homepage, click on the link to Download Rankcard for TS EDCET Result 2023.

3. A new login page would open, enter the application number and date of birth.

4. Your TS EdCET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and tale a printout for the future references

TS EdCET Result 2023; direct link here

Candidates will be able to access the EdCET Result 2023 in addition to the official website by visiting a reputable third party website like manabadi.co.in. For applicants seeking admission to B.Ed Regular Courses at state institutions and universities in Telangana, the TS EdCET 2023 was held. 

 

 

