EPFO Stenographer Final Result 2024 Released At nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

EPFO Final Result 2024: The EPFO Group C recruitment final result was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 26. Candidates who took the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment exam 2024 can check and get their final results from the official website--nta.ac.in. To download the scorecard, candidates must provide their application number and date of birth.

On August 1, 2023, the NTA held the first stage of the recruitment exam for the position of Stenographer (Group C). A total of 1,23,040 individuals enrolled for the examination, with 40,523 taking the test. Stage 1 saw a total of 1,871 qualified candidates. The Stage 2 Skill Test (Qualifying) for all of these candidates took place between November 18th and 25th, 2023. The Skill Test attracted 1,217 candidates.

EPFO Final Result 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website (nta.ac.in).

2. Click on the notification titled 'Release of Final Result of EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Examination'.

3. Visit the NTA recruitment website and click on the EPFO Stenographer result link.

4. A new login page will open.

5. Fill in your application number and date of birth.

6. Access the results and download the scorecard.

7. Print out for future reference.

EPFO announced 185 stenographer openings, and those who had completed their 12th grade were allowed to apply. Once selected, an EPFO Stenographer's remuneration ranges from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 according to the pay matrix.