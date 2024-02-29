Exclusive: Santosh Choubey, Director Of Vishwarang Talks About Importance Of 'Heritage And Innovation'

New Delhi: The procession of ‘Vishwarang’ in the valleys of Bhopal echoed with the melodious waves of song and music, bringing together the scene of unmatched rituals.

In a recent interview, Santosh Choubey, the Director of Vishwarang and the Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, shed light on the underlying ethos behind the entire campus. He articulated, "The university's architectural design seamlessly blends traditional elements, reflecting the institution's commitment to both heritage and innovation." Established with the vision of promoting Rabindranath Tagore's ideals of education, creativity, and universalism, the university has become a hub for interdisciplinary learning and holistic development. One of the distinguishing features of Rabindranath Vishwavidyalay is its emphasis on preserving and celebrating India's cultural heritage.

Moreover, Rabindranath Vishwavidyalay proudly hosts the Atal Innovation Centre and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra, two flagship initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development among students and the community. The curriculum is meticulously designed to foster critical thinking, innovation, and social responsibility, preparing students to tackle real-world challenges with compassion and ingenuity.

Now, let's delve deeper into Vishwarang, the literature, arts, and cultural festival founded by Rabindranath Tagore University. Santosh Choubey highlighted that Vishwarang celebrates the rich diversity of Indian culture and heritage. Through vibrant performances and exhibitions, the festival promotes cultural exchange and appreciation among students from different regions and backgrounds. Vishwarang serves as a bridge between the university and the wider community by inviting participation from local artists, performers, and cultural organizations, thus promoting community engagement and collaboration.

Expanding its reach globally, Vishwarang has now extended its influence to almost 54 countries, originally commencing with only 15 countries. Through its diverse range of cultural activities, Vishwarang fosters unity, inclusivity, and mutual respect among students. Moreover, the festival provides a platform for transgender individuals and people with disabilities to showcase their talents and artistic abilities. Workshops, discussions, and awareness campaigns focused on issues related to gender diversity and disability rights further promote understanding, empathy, and inclusivity within the university community and beyond.

When asked about the challenges of gathering participants from across the globe, Santosh Chouney expressed that it was a dream come true. He emphasized that the festival, fully funded by Rabindranath Vishwavidyalay, started as a dream and exceeded expectations in terms of attracting international and national participants. He mentioned the establishment of an International Centre to ensure a more consultative approach in expanding the festival's reach.

Discussing the emphasis on promoting Hindi in Vishwarang, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Chancellor of Scope Global Skills University and Co-director of Vishwarang, elucidated the historical context. He mentioned that the organization's initial focus on popularizing science, IT, computers, and literacy in Hindi laid the groundwork. Siddharth emphasized the importance of bridging the gap in promoting Hindi and other Indian languages, which became evident with Vishwarang's global response.

Reflecting on the festival's evolution, Siddharth highlighted the experimental nature of its inception. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to align the festival with contemporary trends, leveraging a dynamic team comprising experienced individuals and youth with expertise in trending social media.

Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi, Director of Aisec Group of Universities and Pro Chancellor at Rabindranath University, Bhopal, emphasized the festival's global impact. She underscored the strategic placement of universities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to address the scarcity of higher education opportunities. Aditi reiterated the festival's motive to place Hindi at the forefront while incorporating various art forms to promote Indian culture and literature comprehensively.

Regarding the participation in Vishwarang, Aditi debunked the myth of age restrictions, emphasizing the inclusion of participants from diverse age groups, including children and budding writers. She highlighted the festival's versatility by incorporating sessions on journalism, podcasting, blogging, and music, ensuring a holistic cultural experience for attendees.

In essence, the campus of Rabindranath Vishwavidyalay embodies a vision of holistic education, cultural celebration, and global engagement. Through initiatives like Vishwarang, the university promotes inclusivity, creativity, and social responsibility, fostering a dynamic learning environment that transcends boundaries and nurtures the spirit of unity and collaboration.