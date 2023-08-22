Great Opportunity For Persons With Disability Candidates: Scholarships Worth Rs 1 Crore On Offer

There are many underprivileged Persons with Disabilities who want to do big in life but cannot do so due to financial constraints. While there are many government schemes and scholarships available, they now have an added advantage of applying for fully funded scholarships for 200 persons with disabilities (PWD) by edtech company SkillArbitrage. The company has announced the scholarship for its upskilling courses.

These courses will help them find jobs both in the domestic private sector as well as remote freelance opportunities in countries like the US, UK and Canada. Candidates who complete the courses successfully will be co-certified by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Finding a good job has often been a challenge reported by many PWD candidates since many organisations, even today, hesitate to readily hire them based on their talent and skillsets.

"The upskill courses teach the most in-demand skills in the fields of content writing, finance, compliance, startup generalist, strategic HR, artificial intelligence, accounting and bookkeeping, among others. To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must produce a government-issued disability card or certificate of disability. The scholarship will be offered purely on a first-come-first-served basis for 200 learners with disability," said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, SkillArbitrage.



According to Vibhas Sen, Head of Marketing at SkillArbitrage, who is an IIM Calcutta alum and a paralympian, “Many jobseekers with disabilities find remote work more suitable and convenient, but very few programmes exist for them. Even remote learning opportunities are few, that is why we thought of bringing classrooms to the homes of our learners.”

Previously, LawSikho, a sister brand of SkillArbitrage, had also rolled out a similar scholarship program for PWD candidates who wanted to build a legal career. SkillArbitrage aims to extend this mission of PWD scholarships in legal courses to encompass a wider array of non-legal courses.