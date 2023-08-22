trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651956
NewsEducation
SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME

Great Opportunity For Persons With Disability Candidates: Scholarships Worth Rs 1 Crore On Offer

While there are many government schemes and scholarships available, they now have an added advantage of applying for fully funded scholarships for 200 persons with disabilities (PWD).

Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 06:16 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Great Opportunity For Persons With Disability Candidates: Scholarships Worth Rs 1 Crore On Offer These courses will help them find jobs both in the domestic private sector as well as remote freelance opportunities in countries like the US, UK and Canada.

There are many underprivileged Persons with Disabilities who want to do big in life but cannot do so due to financial constraints. While there are many government schemes and scholarships available, they now have an added advantage of applying for fully funded scholarships for 200 persons with disabilities (PWD) by edtech company SkillArbitrage. The company has announced the scholarship for its upskilling courses. 

These courses will help them find jobs both in the domestic private sector as well as remote freelance opportunities in countries like the US, UK and Canada. Candidates who complete the courses successfully will be co-certified by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Finding a good job has often been a challenge reported by many PWD candidates since many organisations, even today, hesitate to readily hire them based on their talent and skillsets. 

"The upskill courses teach the most in-demand skills in the fields of content writing, finance, compliance, startup generalist, strategic HR, artificial intelligence, accounting and bookkeeping, among others. To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must produce a government-issued disability card or certificate of disability. The scholarship will be offered purely on a first-come-first-served basis for 200 learners with disability," said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, SkillArbitrage. 

According to Vibhas Sen, Head of Marketing at SkillArbitrage, who is an IIM Calcutta alum and a paralympian, “Many jobseekers with disabilities find remote work more suitable and convenient, but very few programmes exist for them. Even remote learning opportunities are few, that is why we thought of bringing classrooms to the homes of our learners.”

Previously, LawSikho, a sister brand of SkillArbitrage, had also rolled out a similar scholarship program for PWD candidates who wanted to build a legal career. SkillArbitrage aims to extend this mission of PWD scholarships in legal courses to encompass a wider array of non-legal courses.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train