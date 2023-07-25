GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2023: Class 12th Science Stream Result Released At gseb.org- Direct Link Here

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2023: The GSEB HSC Result 2023 for the Science stream supplemental test has been announced. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, released the results of the GSEB 12th Science supplemental test on its official website, gseb.org. To obtain the results, candidates who took the exam will need to enter their seat number.

The link to the GSEB HSC July-2023 Purak exam result is currently accessible. The most recent marksheet is now available online. The GSEB has urged students to compare their results to the actual mark sheet.

"Please confirm the result with your actual printed mark sheet issued by board," says the GSEB official website.



GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-gseb.org.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the GSEB 12th Science Result link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your seat number and captcha.

5. Your GSEB HSC result will appear on the screen.

6. Check and download the result.

7. Take a print out for the future references

On May 2, 2023, the Gujarat Board declared the results of the 12th grade. There were 1,10,042 normal students that took the board test, and 72,166 were declared pass. The overall pass rate for the scientific stream was 65.58%. Students who did not pass the standard exam took the supplementary exams.