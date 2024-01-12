ICMAI CMA Foundation December Session Result 2023 Released At icmai.in- Check Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI, has announced the results for the CMA Foundation exams conducted in December 2023. Candidates who took the CMA Foundation exams can now view their scorecards on the official website, icmai.in. The December 2023 session included exams for four papers: Fundamentals of Economics and Management, Fundamentals of Accounting, Fundamentals of Laws and Ethics, and Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics.

The result includes essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, identification number, paper-wise marks for each exam group, qualifying status, and total marks. If you are dissatisfied with the result, you have the option to apply for the verification of answer sheets within 30 days of the result declaration.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at icmai.in.

Navigate to the results section on the homepage.

Click on the link provided for checking the online result.

Input your registration number in the designated field.

The CMA Foundation result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

To pass the exam, candidates need to achieve an aggregate of 50 per cent marks, and they must also secure a minimum of 40 per cent in each subject paper.