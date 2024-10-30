ICSI CSEET November Admit Card 2024 Released At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November session today, October 29. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the CSEET 2024 November exam can now download their admit cards. To access the call letter, candidates should have their registration number and password ready. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, icsi.edu. The exam is scheduled for November 9. "This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 09th November 2024. You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions from the link. The same will be available for download from 29th October 2024 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth,” reads the official notice.

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will assess students in four subjects: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in a Remote Proctored Mode, allowing students to take the test from any location, while being monitored online by invigilators. To pass the CSEET, students must achieve an overall score of 50% and at least 40% in each subject. There will be no negative marking in the exam. The institute has also clarified that the use of calculators, pen/pencil, paper, or notebooks is prohibited during the CSEET exam.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the link for 'CSEET November 2024 admit card.'

On the next page, enter your login details and submit.

Your admit card will then appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the document.

Print it out for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have completed Class 12 or are currently appearing for their Class 12 exams are eligible to register for the CSEET. Candidates exempt from taking the CS entrance exam include those who have passed the foundation level of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, final candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, as well as graduates with a minimum of 50% marks and postgraduates. These students do not need to take the CSEET and can directly enroll in the CS Executive Programme. The exams are held four times a year, in January, May, July, and November.