ICSE BOARD RESULT 2023

ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Declared At results.cisce.org, Direct Link, Steps To Check CISCE 12th Board Scorecards Here

CICSE class 12th board result 2023 is announced now. Scroll down for the direct link and steps to download marksheet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICSE 12th Result 2023 Declared: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the ISC 12th Board Result 2023. Students who appeared in the CISCE ICSE Exams 2023 can now check and download the ISC 12th Result 2023 on the official website - results.cisce.org. Students can check their CISCE  ISC12th Board Results on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

ICSE 12th Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website - results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the home page click on the "Course" tab and select "ICSE"

Step 3: Now, entre your UID number, Index number and Captcha

Step 4:  Now click on "Show Result" and your ICSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Take a printout of your  CISCE ICSE Result 2023 for future reference

ICSE 12th Result 2023 Direct Link

Students who are unable to check their ICSE Class 10th Results 2023 on the official website can access their 12th board scorecards via SMS or through the DigiLocker. 

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Here’s How To Download The Marksheet From DigiLocker 

- Log in to the DigiLocker App using your username and password. 
- Access the 'Profile' page and sync your Aadhar number. 
- If your DigiLocker account is already created using your Aadhar number, do not sync again. 
- On the left sidebar, click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button. 
- On the next screen, select 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the first dropdown. 
- In the next dropdown, choose the Marksheet option, such as ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing. 
- Enter details like the year of passing and roll number as mentioned on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card. 
- Click on 'Get Document' to download the ICSE/ISC Digital Marksheet or Certificate. 
- Save these documents in your DigiLocker account by clicking on the 'Save to Locker's button

Cisce Results 2023: Here's How To Check Scores Via SMS

Step 1: Start a new message on your phone.

Step 2: Type your Unique ID and ICSE after that. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Text the message to 0924808288.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed in an SMS.

