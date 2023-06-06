jacresults.com, JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result Released At jacresults.com- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JAC Class 9th Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), has announced the class 9 results for the Jharkhand Board for 2023. JAC 9th Result has been released on June 6, 2023. The more than 4 lakh students who took the exams can now check their results. These steps can be used to check it because it has been made available on the official website atjacresults.com.

Students must input their login information, including their roll number and roll code, in the website's login box in order to see the results online.

JAC Class 9th Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

1. Visit the official website atjacresults.com.

2. On the homepage,go to result tab.

3. Click on the link that reads 'Results of Class IX Examination - 2023 (published on 06-06- 2023)'.

4. A new window will open, enter your login details.

5. Your JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be open up on the screen.

6. Download the same and take a printout for further reference

This year, more than 4.7 lakh students took the Jharkhand Board exams. It shall be noted that the scorecard acquired from the internet is provisional in nature and pupils will receive the original mark sheet from their individual institutions. All of the subjects' exams were held on April 11 and 12, 2023.

On June 3, the Jharkhand Board recently released the results of the eighth-grade exams. Jharkhand Academic Council announced the results for more than 5 lakh students. A total 94.94% students passed in 8th class results this year