JEE Advance 2023: IIT Guwahati Empowers Candidates With Disabilities — Select Your Scribe Today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 4. In order to accommodate candidates in the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category or those with less than 40 percent disability, the institute will allow them to choose a scribe for the exam. Candidates who have registered and meet the eligibility criteria can select their scribe from the official website of JEE Advanced: https://jeeadv.ac.in/. It is important to note that personal scribes will not be permitted for the examination. On June 3, applicants are allowed to meet the scribe in the presence of IIT representatives, the test centre administrator, and an invigilator. Following this meeting, the candidate can choose a suitable scribe for the test.

According to the information brochure for the exam, the assigned scribe will solely read the JEE Advanced question paper to the candidate and write their answer. They are not allowed to provide any explanations or recommend answers to the applicant.

Visually impaired candidates, those with severe dyslexia, and individuals with upper limb disabilities are eligible to opt for a scribe during the examination. Candidates with disabilities of less than 40 percent are also entitled to a scribe. The scribes themselves must be Class XI students from the science stream with Mathematics as one of their courses.

The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled for June 4 and consists of two papers. The first paper will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second paper will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The results will be announced on June 18. Once the results are declared, the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful applicants will be published on the JEE (Advanced) online portal. Candidates will also receive text messages on their registered mobile phone numbers.

IITs provide admission to undergraduate programmes leading to a Bachelor, Integrated Master, or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture through JEE (Advanced). Candidates participating in dual degree programmes are awarded both Bachelors's and Master’s degrees upon successful completion of the course curriculum requirements.

The performance of the candidates in the exam will determine their admission into Bachelors, Integrated Masters and Dual Degree Programmes.