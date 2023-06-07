JEE Advanced: IIT Guwahati Releases Question Papers To Analyse Performance

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, has recently released the question papers for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. These encompass both papers. The response sheets of the students will be made available on June 9, while the provisional answer key can be downloaded starting from June 11. To access the question paper, you can visit the official website of JEE Advanced at https://jeeadv.ac.in/. If students have any objections regarding the provisional answer key, they can raise them.

Following the successful resolution of objections, the final answer key will be released simultaneously with the results on June 18.

JEE Advanced Question Paper: How to download

Step 1: Log in to JEE Adv. Website — https://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the JEE Advanced 2023 question paper link

Step 3: The question booklet for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will appear on your screen

Step 4: Check and download the same for reference

The JEE Advanced question paper with solutions can be used by candidates to check their responses and estimate their probable scores. The JEE Advanced result for 2023 will also include your final score as per the final answer key.

The previous year's question paper can be used by candidates studying for the JEE Advanced test. Candidates can learn more about the exam's difficulty level, amount of preparation, paper format, and other factors by consulting the previous year's question papers with solutions.

Paper 1 and Paper 2 consist of three sections — Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. The primary paper was worth a total of 180 points, with 3 points awarded for each correct response. There were a total of 51 questions in this paper, with 17 questions in each part. In contrast, Paper 2 had four sections per part and allotted 60 marks to each portion.

The tentative answer keys for Papers 1 and 2 will shortly be made available on the JEE (Advanced) online portal. After the preliminary answer keys are published, candidates will have the chance to offer feedback via the candidate portal. On June 18, the final answer keys and results will be posted on the website after taking input from the applicants.