JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 1 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download JEE Scorecard Here

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 1 exam on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 paper can now check their JEE Result through the official website or through the direct link provided below

Here's how to download JEE Main Result 2023

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the link that reads - "Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech" In the newly opened tab, entre your login credential like Application Number, DOB, etc Click on submit and your JEE Main Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download the JEE Main Result 2023 and take a prinout for future reference

The NTA has already released the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key on February 5, 2023 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can now access the final answer key. The provisional answer key was made available earlier.