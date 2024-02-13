trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720757
JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 DECLARED At jee main.ntaonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains results and final answer key on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the JEE Mains 2024 session 1 exam can check and obtain their scorecard using the application number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.

JEE Mains Result 2024: The NTA has released the JEE Mains 2024 result link for the Paper 1 (BTech/BE) test. The final answer key's possibilities are combined with a candidate's raw (actual) marks to produce the result. As previously stated, NTA translates the raw score to the NTA score for multi-shift papers. Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who take the examination. For each session of examinees, the received marks are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0.

JEE Mains Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the result link.

3. Fill in the application number and date of birth.

4. View the results and get the scorecard.

5. Print out for future reference.

JEE Mains Result 2024; direct link to download here

100 X The number of candidates who appeared in the 'Session' with raw scores equal to or less than the candidate divided by the total number of candidates who appeared in the 'Session'.

