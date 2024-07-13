Karnataka DCET 2024 Options Entry Deadline Extended Till July 15 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Details Here

Karnataka DCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for filling options in the Diploma CET (DCET) counselling 2024 to July 15. This extension allows candidates to complete document verification by July 14. "As per the interim order in the high court, the candidates who have passed the NTTF will be given the result and considered for seat allotment," reads KEA official notification.Candidates who pass the document verification process will be eligible for the first round of seat allotment. They must visit KEA in Malleshwaram, Bangalore with all original documents and two sets of photocopies.

The KEA stated that candidates must have their documents verified and obtain a verification slip to be considered as Regular Diploma candidates. Afterward, they can register their options and participate in the first round of seat allotment.

Karnataka DCET 2024: Here’s how to check seat allotment

Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority at kea.kar.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'Admissions' section in the header menu-bar and select 'Diploma CET 2024'.

Click on 'Karnataka DCET 2024 First Seat Allotment Result' on the subsequent webpage.

Enter your DCET Number and Date of Birth when prompted

Submit to check if you have been allocated a seat for admission.

Additionally, applicants should submit an application to have their documentation verified if they wish to be acknowledged through DCET 2024 to the second year or third semester of engineering or architecture courses. The document verification will take place on July 13, 2024, at 2 PM (reporting time is 1:45 PM) or July 14, 2024, at 11 AM at KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore.