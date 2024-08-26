Karnataka SSLC Results 2024: KSEAB Class 10th Final Results Released At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC Results 2024: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has announced the Class 10th final results based on the best scores from Karnataka SSLC Exam 1, 2, and 3. Students who took these exams can check and download their results from the official website, karresults.nic.in. To view their scorecards, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth as listed on their admit card. You can find the Kar Results 2024 link and instructions to access the scorecard below.

Under the revised SSLC exam format, instead of holding a revaluation exam, KSEAB conducted Exam 2 and Exam 3 for students who did not pass the main exam (Exam 1). The highest score from all three exams will be considered the final result for each student.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 took place from August 2 to August 9, 2024. Following the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board's (KSEAB) trend of quick result releases, the results were declared promptly. Previously, the results for Karnataka SSLC Exam 2, also called the Supplementary Examination, were announced just 19 days after the exam ended. Exam 2 was held from June 14 to June 21, and the results were released on July 10. Out of 2,23,293 students who appeared for the SSLC Exam 2, 69,275 students passed, achieving a pass percentage of 31.02%.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Seps to download here

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Click on the notification that says, "ಎಸ್.ಎಸ್.ಎಲ್.ಸಿ. 2024 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ - 1 , 2 ಮತ್ತು 3 ರ ಉತ್ತಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ / SSLC 2024 BEST OF EXAM – 1, 2 & 3 RESULT ANNOUNCED ON 26/08/2024."

A new login page will open.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

View your result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 was released in May, and out of the 8,59,967 students who took the exam, only 6,31,204 passed. According to the Karnataka government, the revised exam pattern contributed to the low pass percentage. As a result, the government decided to lower the qualifying marks from the current 35 percent to 25 percent and increase the grace marks from 10 percent to 20 percent.