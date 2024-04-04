Advertisement
KCET 2024

KCET 2024 Admit Card Link Released At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

KCET 2024: To access their admit card, candidates must input their application number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the KCET admit card two days before the scheduled date. Candidates who plan to take the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) can check and obtain their admit card from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates must input their application number and date of birth. The KCET 2024 exam pattern includes 180 questions from three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. KEA will comprise questions as per the KCET syllabus. Each question will be worth one mark, and applicants will have an hour and twenty minutes to complete the exam. KEA is holding the KCET exam on April 17 and 18. The exam will be held in two shifts: 10:30 am to 11:50 pm and 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

KCET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the presented homepage, click on the KCET admission card link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Fill in your application number and date of birth.

5. Access and download the admission card.

6. Print out for future reference.

KCET 2024; direct link to download here

The KCET exam consists of three subjects (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), each lasting 80 minutes. The KEA adjusted the exam dates to avoid any clashes with the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, allowing applicants to focus on their KCET without disruption.

