KCET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

KCET Counselling 2023: The KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 is expected to be released today, August 16. The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the final seat allotment for KCET Counselling 2023 based on the selections saved by students. KCET 2023 seat allotment results will be accessible on the official website--kea.kar.nic.in--once they are issued. To obtain the results, candidates must enter their CET number.

KEA released the KCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2023, and candidates who were granted a seat were given the choice to reorder, delete, and add to their course/college preferences. The final seat allocation result will be delivered based on the alternatives saved by the students.

KCET Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the UGCET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, enter your application number and password

Step 4. Your KCET round 1 seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the allotment result for future reference

KCET Counselling 2023: Check the choices below:

Choice 1: If you are satisfied with your assigned seat, you will pay the fees, download the admission order, and report to the college. No other rounds of any discipline are available.

Choice 2: Satisfied, but would like to participate in the second round by retaining the assigned seat. Should not enrol in college and instead wait for the second round.

Choice 3: Dissatisfied, but willing to participate in the second round without a seat.

Option 4: Dissatisfied and uninterested. Wish to withdraw from the Allotment Process.

Once Round 1 counselling is completed, KEA will begin the KCET Round 2 counselling procedure.